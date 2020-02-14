Trinity Concert Series - Vieness Piano Duo

For years, the Vieness Piano Duo from Los Angeles has enthralled audiences in their electric and captivating performances of a wide range of repertoire. Their intuition for conversation coupled with a commanding stage presence has made them regularly in demand throughout the world. It is important to Vieness to reach both experienced music lovers and people who are new to the music world. A tour of California brought Vieness to the stage of the famous Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Beverly Hills Steinway Gallery, Richard Nixon Library, and the Encinitas Library’s Wednesdays at Noon series. Vieness will start the 2019/2020 season at Kultur unter’m Dach in Frankfurt, Germany, followed by concert tours across the USA and China.