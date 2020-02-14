Troopers ask for help in missing wallet case

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding someone in connection with a wallet taken from Aldi in Potsdam.
Troopers say an elderly man left his wallet on a counter there on February 6. Someone picked it up shortly afterward.
In connection, police say, they're looking for the person in the surveillance photo above.
Troopers say the person appears to be a white male who was wearing a black and green winter coat and a dark-colored baseball-style cap.
He was seen with a boy who might be 3 or 4 years old.
The man was driving a light-colored sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry, that's also pictured.
Anyone with information can contact Trooper Lacey Malbeuf in Canton at 518-873-2750.
