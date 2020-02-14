TV Dinner: Tequila Mango Flambé

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's Valentine's Day and Chef Chris Manning shows us a romantic dessert.
It’s called Tequila Mango Flambé.
The flambé part will impress your date if you do it right. The chef shows us how in the video.
Tequila Mango Flambé
3 tablespoons butter
1/4 cup brown sugar
2 mangoes, peeled, pitted & diced -- about 3 cups
Juice of half an orange
Pinch of cinnamon
Pinch of salt
2 ounces tequila
Melt butter in a sauté pan on low heat. Stir in sugar and let cook until it forms a syrup.
Add mangoes, orange juice, cinnamon, and salt and cook until mangoes begin to soften, about 2 or 3 minutes.
Add tequila off the heat and set it on fire to burn off the alcohol. Cook until sauce thickens slightly and all the alcohol is burned off.
Serve on top of vanilla ice cream. Top with whip cream and garnish with fresh berries.
