Wheelchair-bound athlete pursues powerlifting dream

Disabled Brooklyn Powerlifter inspires others as prepares to competes on the world stage
February 13, 2020 at 9:11 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 9:11 PM

(WPIX/CNN) - In Brooklyn, an athlete has risen from personal tragedy to triumph in the sport of powerlifting.

Garrison Redd was always a natural athlete.

He was a star on his high school football team with dreams of one day going to the NFL.

Redd was the victim of a random shooting, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

Police said the shooting was an apparent gang initiation, leaving witnesses of the crime too scared to testify.

Despite the injury, Redd's parents never stopped pushing him.

His mom said she wasn’t going to let him use his disability as an excuse.

After acclimating to his new life, Redd started playing sports again and rejoined a gym, where a friend suggested he try powerlifting.

"Powerlifting gives me that opportunity to show people that I’m an asset. I'm as strong as anybody else, no matter what physical limitations I have," Redd said.

View this post on Instagram

In preparation for my next powerlifting competition in January I want everyone to get strong with me. Today is day number 3 of the #gstrong 90 day challenge(hashtag #gstrong on your workout videos) if you down to embark on this with me COMMENT WITH A STRONG ARM 💪. All it requires doing something active for 90days straight. It can be as simple as taking a couple of flights of stairs, visiting the sauna, or taking a stroll in the park. Anything you want as long as it’s active. Let me see those arms 💪 anybody who completes the challenge will receive a gift from @thegarrisonreddproject #day3 #gstrong #challengeyourself #letsgetfit #getfit #powerlifting #powerlifter #reevefoundation #wheelchairlife #disabilityawareness #spinalcordinjury

A post shared by Garrison Redd Project (@thegarrisonreddproject) on

At 122 lbs, he was able to lift more than twice his body weight with no training whatsoever.

Last year, Redd qualified for the U.S. Paralympic Powerlifting Team.

In March, he will compete in the World Championships in Colombia, where he hopes to qualify for the Paralympic Games in 2024.

Redd also runs The Garrison Redd Project, where he helps newly disabled people get the mobility devices they need to keep moving forward.

Copyright 2020 WPIX via CNN. All rights reserved.