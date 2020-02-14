Zoo hosts ‘Wine, Chocolate & the Wild’ event

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s Valentine’s Day today, but romance was in the air at the Thompson Park zoo in Watertown Thursday night.
The zoo hosted an event called “Wine, Chocolate and the Wild.” People were invited to enjoy some wine and chocolate while learning about some of the zoo’s animals -- and their mating behaviors.
"For us it's a fundraiser, but it's also a great way to expose people to the zoo in a little bit different way," executive director Larry Sorel said, "and also expose them to the natural history of some of the animals in a humorous, but factual, way.">
The zoo hopes to raise a couple hundred dollars from the event, but Sorel said it was more about trying to bring people to the zoo.
