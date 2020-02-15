Cheryl “Cherie” A. Jameson, 67, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Cheryl “Cherie” A. Jameson, 67, of Emjay Way, died on Tuesday evening, February 11, 2020 at her home.
Cherie was born on February 3, 1953 in Watertown, New York, daughter of the late William and Leona (Cuthbertson) Manor. She graduated from Carthage Central School in 1971 and went on to study Business Management at Jefferson Community College.
On June 30, 1972 she married Richard E. Jameson Sr. Richard passed away in August of 1991.
In 1980, Cherie began working on Fort Drum as a Health Systems Specialist and HIPAA Compliance Officer for the United States Army MEDDAC. She remained there until her retirement in 2014.
She enjoyed playing cards, quilting and crocheting. She also loved her cats and dogs and spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
Survivors include a sister, Kelly Spencer of Pennsylvania; a brother, Larry Manor of Virginia; a daughter-in-law, Sarah York of Carthage; six grandchildren, Bryce and RJ Jameson, Maria Frezza, Kayla Lunderman Burnham and Avery and Bralen York; two great-grandchildren, Sophie and Lochlyn Sale; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Cherie was predeceased by her two sons, Alexander Jameson who died in 1994 and Richard Jameson Jr., who died in 2000.
No public services will be held. Burial will be held in the spring at Swineburne Cemetery in Deer River.
Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Kidney Foundation of CNY at 731 James St # 200, Syracuse, NY 13203.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
