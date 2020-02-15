Friday Sports: Section champs on the hardwood & mat

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In north country sports Friday, the girls took center stage in the Frontier League Basketball Playoffs at J.C.C. and Section 10 Wrestling at O.F.A.
The first game of the night, the Girls Frontier League A Division Championship where South Jeff battled Indian River. South Jeff goes on to beat Indian River 67-43 to win the A Division Championship.
“Played together as a 5 people trying to stop, you know, the other team and with aggression meaning not fouling, not reaching and just try to play good defense,”said South Jeff Coach Michelle Whitley.
“I think the press was definitely the turning point in the game, we brought the intensity there and were able to keep it throughout the game so it allowed us to play good defense and then get offensive points,” said Jackie Piddock, who scored 21 points in the win over Indian River.
The late game, the Girls’ B Division Championship the as Lowville met General Brown. General Brown upset Lowville 55-41.
In the Section X Division II Boys Wrestling Championship, the results are as follows:
At 99 pounds, Gouverneur’s Zoey Griffith pins over Chase White.
106 pounds, Ogdensburg's Brayden Wall beats Hunter Mashaw 8-1.
120 pounds, Gouverneur’s Trayton Tupper wins 10-2 over Mitchell McCarthy.
126 pounds, Gouverneur’s VanDavian Way pins Robert Downey.
At 132 pounds, Malone's Lucas Martin wins 13-4 over Adam Calton.
At 138 pounds, Gouverneur’s Carter Baer pins Logan Robideau.
At 145 pounds, Ogdensburg's Tristan Richardson wins 14-2 over Randy Clifford.
At 152 pounds, Gouverneur’s Joseph Cummings pins Cayden Carter.
At 160 pounds, Malone's Alfred MacNeill PinsHunter Blauvelt.
At 170 pounds, Gouverneur’s Tyler Tupper pin Alex Boyea.
Canton and Gouverneur tied at 168 and share the team title. Malone finished 3rd, a half a point back.
Friday Sports Scores
Girls HS Basketball
- Indian River 43, South Jefferson 67
- General Brown 55, Lowville 41
- St. Regis Falls 26, Norwood Norfolk 58
- Hammond 61, Hermon DeKalb 25
- Heuvelton 49, Morristown 38
- V.V.S. 50, Carthage 32
Boys HS Basketball
- Parishville Hopkinton 35, Madrid Waddington 80
- St. Regis Falls 52, Norwood Norfolk 75
Men’s Basketball
- St. Lawrence 65, Skidmore 62
- Clarkson 82, Ithaca 101
- SUNY Potsdam 88, SUNY Cortland 93
- SUNY Canton 90, NYU-Lyndon 92
Women’s Basketball
- Clarkson 43, Ithaca 72
- St. Lawrence 66, Skidmore 57
- SUNY Potsdam 68, SUNY Cortland 83
- SUNY Canton 84, NYU-Lyndon 42
Men’s Hockey
- St. Lawrence 3, Princeton 6
- Clarkson 3, Quinnipiac 2
Women’s Hockey
- Princeton 4, St. Lawrence 0
- Quinnipiac 2, Clarkson 0
- Anna Maria 0, SUNY Canton 10
Boys HS Hockey
- Norwood Norfolk 6, Islanders 5
- O.F.A. 4, Canton 1
Pro Hockey
- Watertown 3, Elmira 1
Men’s Volleyball
- SUNY Potsdam 0, Daemen 3
- SUNY Potsdam 0, Penn State - Altoona 3
