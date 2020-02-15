Red Cross spreads the love one fire detector at a time

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Although Valentine’s Day is over, the American Red Cross is still sharing the love.
On Valentine’s weekend, the Red Cross is carrying out it’s Share the Love campaign. The goal? To install 200 fire alarms in roughly 90 homes throughout the north country. The installations are all free, and Red Cross workers will install up to three alarms per home.
The benefit, and ultimate goal, is safety.
“Nationally, as a result of this program, there have been 700 lives saved where our alarms have gone off and folks have gotten out of the house in time. So, pretty awesome!” said Ben Comin, Watertown Red Cross Interim Executive Director.
The campaign runs through the end of the day Sunday. However, the Red Cross will install detectors at any time. To get them, you can reach out to the Red Cross at 315-782-4410.
