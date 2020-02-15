Richard J. Gray, 78, of Brasher Falls

BRASHER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Richard J. Gray, 78, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at his home with his loving family at his side. His family honored and commemorated his life privately.
On September 4, 1941, Richard was born in Brasher Falls, son of the late Charles S. and Margaret H. (McCarthy) Gray. He received his education at the Bombay High School and started his life-long calling as a dairy farmer. He named his place, Ho-Hum Farm. He married the love of his life, Patricia C. Deshane on October 24, 1964 at St. Patrick’s Church in Hogansburg. They had a union filled with love, loyalty, respect and devotion. He was blessed with a close family; as the family bonded playing pitch, 4-wheeling and puzzles.
He will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, Patricia (Theresa), his children; Timothy and Marlene Gray and Adam and Rebecca Gray, all of Brasher Falls, a daughter in law, Erin Gray of Bombay, his brother, Charles Gray of Massena and his ten grandchildren; Andrew and Karli, Ryan and Heather, Jarid and Liz, Ian and Sheyenne, Rylie, Owen, Breahna, Matthew, Natalie and A.J., three great grandchildren; Payton, Presley and Allison, several nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased by one son, Nick Gray on Feb. 1, 2012, two siblings: Francis Gray and Louise Hence.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to express an act of kindness in Richard’s honor, please consider donations to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, Inc., 6805 St. Hwy 11C, Potsdam, NY 13676.
Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com
