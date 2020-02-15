Richard J. Gray, 78, of Brasher Falls

He will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, Patricia (Theresa), his children; Timothy and Marlene Gray and Adam and Rebecca Gray, all of Brasher Falls, a daughter in law, Erin Gray of Bombay, his brother, Charles Gray of Massena and his ten grandchildren; Andrew and Karli, Ryan and Heather, Jarid and Liz, Ian and Sheyenne, Rylie, Owen, Breahna, Matthew, Natalie and A.J., three great grandchildren; Payton, Presley and Allison, several nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased by one son, Nick Gray on Feb. 1, 2012, two siblings: Francis Gray and Louise Hence.