Shift to digital census raises fear of Iowa-like breakdown

By MIKE SCHNEIDER | February 15, 2020 at 11:55 AM EST - Updated February 15 at 11:55 AM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Some observers worry that this year’s census carries the same potential for mayhem as last month’s Iowa caucuses, except on an infinitely larger scale.

Both events involve a large population, new technology that has not been thoroughly tested and an entire country waiting on the results.

This is the first once-a-decade census in which most people are being encouraged to answer questions via the internet.

Census workers who knock on the doors of homes will use smartphones and a new mobile app to relay answers.

Some watchdog agencies and lawmakers are concerned about whether the systems are ready for prime time.

