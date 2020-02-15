Sportsplex opens in Adams, gives students a place to train

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - From a Family Dollar store to a youth training facility, it’s a newly-opened South Jefferson Sportsplex in Adams.
Owner Trevor Perry is a soccer and baseball coach. He says it was hard to give all 300 of the athletes in his club time to practice. So he’s giving them space to do just that.
“The school can only do so much, the YMCA is the only turf in the area. It led to the development of the Sportsplex,” said Perry.
And having an indoor facility lets kids improve skills year-round.
“It’s nice to feel like you’re staying active and not just staying home and doing nothing. It’s good to know that you’re improving yourself and not just not doing anything to help yourself,” said soccer player Emily Perez.
“In today’s generation, we tease and say they’re on their phones too much and video games, so the more we can provide them activities, access to physical activities, the better off we are. The better off they are,” said Perry.
The Sportsplex is welcoming other sports teams and even kids parties.
And the facility is still evolving. Perry says he wants to further renovate a downstairs area to be a community fitness center in the spring.
