Cuomo announces free snowmobile weekend to out of state riders

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WWNY) - In an attempt to boost out of state tourism, Governor Cuomo has announced a free snowmobiling weekend for all out of state and Canadian riders. Cuomo made the announcement at Saranac Lake Sunday.
Snowmobiling on the weekend of March 14th and 15th will be designated free for all out of state and Canadian snowmobilers. In other words, registration fees are waived for the weekend.
Cuomo says it’s an effort to boost tourism here in the north country and other parts of the state.
“New York is home to more than 10,000 miles of some of the best snowmobiling trails in the nation, all with the backdrop of stunning natural beauty that has to be seen to believe. With this free snowmobiling weekend, we are encouraging visitors from far and wide to come to the North Country and points between, experience our great outdoor recreational activities for themselves and further strengthen New York’s booming tourism industry,” said Cuomo.
