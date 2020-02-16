Judy - Movie Review

A film actor is an emotional conduit for us all-and there are three scenes in particular that go to the core of Judy Garland and will resonate with anyone who has felt, vulnerable, lonely, desperate and hopeless. First: Judy meets her two biggest fans, a gay male British couple who go to her shows repeatedly at the stage door, lonely and looking for company she invites herself to go to dinner with them- but it is a Tuesday night at midnight and nothing is open. So she ends up at their house, and they have dinner, and share a song and play cards. This encounter may very well be apocryphal but when Zelwegger sings here, with her newly found friend it’s transformative. Alone, no place to go, after her own sold out show, she connects the only way she knows how-and it is great. Second: there is a short scene in a payphone when Judy calls her kids back in Los Angeles, letting them know she is okay with them staying there with their father, because it is more stable-and her young daughter asks her if she will be okay, and Judy says, with a breath and hesitation, sure, sure. Judy has never been and never will be okay. Lastly, there is the closing scene when Judy, fired from her gig at Talk of the Town shows up at the theater and talks her way onto to stage to sing in the performer’s (that replaced her) show: her signature song “Over the Rainbow” – which is about hope – and she cannot even finish it. There is no hope left. The audience, prompted by her biggest fans, where she had dinner, stand up and complete the song for her. But we know, we feel, that the end of the rainbow is very near.