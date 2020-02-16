Massena apartment fire leaves about 2 dozen homeless

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - About two dozen people are homeless after fire broke out an apartment building in Massena.
The fire started at an eight unit complex at 235 Center Street at around 3:00 Sunday afternoon.
Fire officials say it started in a downstairs apartment and quickly spread to the second floor. It took crews roughly a half hour to bring the fire under control.
“Our first guy arrived on scene and smoke and flames were showing through the front of the structure through the window. And when the first truck arrived on scene we pulled a handline as soon as we could and started knocking it down,” said Massena Fire Chief Paul Brownell.
“We were just sitting there and our apartment filled with a bunch of black smoke everywhere. We noticed the smoke and got out and my girlfriend called 911,” said tenant Andrew Snyder.
All residents escaped without injuries.
The American Red Cross was called to help the residents who were displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
