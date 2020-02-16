Saturday Sports: Beaver River, Sandy Creek take home section volleyball titles

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Girls Section 3 Volleyball Championships took place Saturday at Jamesville Dewitt High School with 3 Frontier League teams in search of titles.
In the first game of the day, Coach Gene Sundberg’s Beaver River Lady Beavers met Onondaga for the Section 3 Class C Title. Beaver River found themselves down 2 games to 1. In the 4th game, Makenna Boliver’s blast finds open court. Lady Beavers take the 4th game 25-22.
In the 5th and deciding game, the top seed Lady Beavers would dominate winning 25-9 and winning the match 3-2, capturing the Girls Section 3 Class C Championship.
“This year, coming from day 1 we had 3 goals, win the league and in the process be a number one seed which we were. Win the playoffs which we didn’t do last year. We ended up losing in 5 and then to win the sectionals,” said Coach Sundberg.
“Everyone just stepped up, knew that this was our last game and that we really needed to just push and win,” said Boliver.
In the Section 3 Class D Title game, Sandy Creek met Morrisville Eaton. Sandy Creek loses game 1 25-23. The Lady Comets win 25-13 in the second game.
In the 4th game, it was Sarah Balcom with a rocket that seals it. Sandy Creek beats Morrisville Eaton 3 games to 1 to win the Section 3 Class D title.
“I wanna say hard work pays off and there’s no doubt about it. They put in their regular practice court time hours and they put their extra time in as well for conditioning. They stay extra time to work hard, it’s always been that way and they were looking for that challenge. Some people like to cut corners, not this team,” said Dorianne Hathaway, Sandy Creek’s coach.
The last game of the day was the Section 3 Class A Championship as top seed Carthage met Cortland. The top seed would be stunned by Cortland, losing in 3 straight.
“Certainly it’s not the outcome we wanted. I mean, we’re going in 19 and 0 but I think part of what happened we couldn’t get our offense running today. We were having a hard time passing the ball and if you can’t pass the ball in this game it’s hard to run your offense. When we did get the pass we were able to put the ball down,” said Carthage Coach Angie Robbins.
The final 2 games of the Frontier League Basketball playoffs took place Saturday afternoon at Jefferson Community College with the Girls C and D Championships on the line.
The first game of the afternoon saw the defending Section 3 Class D Champion Copenhagen Lady Golden Knights meet Lyme. It was Copenhagen with a 4th quarter comeback goes on to beat Lyme 42-30 to win the Frontier League D Division Championship.
“We got a couple steals and a couple quick layup buckets and then we started to get the ball inside and our height difference on the inside I think was the difference in the 4th quarter," said Copenhagen Coach Natalie Scott.
“We just really realized that we can do this and we changed cause since we weren’t hitting our shots we really used our big girls in there and our height advantage and just following our shots and putting back the shots if we missed,” said Allison Best, who put up 11 points in the win vs. Lyme.
“We realized that in the 4th quarter that we needed to pick up our game in order to win the game and once we started working as a unit it all came to us,” said Brooke Smykla, who scored 10 points in the win vs. Lyme.
The late game, the C Division Championship as Thousand Islands met South Lewis. Thousand Islands would lead by 20 at the half and rolls to a 55-21 win, capturning their 12th straight Frontier League C Division Championship.
In the Section 3 Class A Boys Swimming Championships, Watertown finished 4th. The Cyclones won the 200 Freestyle Relay, Nathaniel Carlos placed fiirst in the 200 Freestyle and the 100 Butterfly.
Lowville finished second in Class C. Lowville won the 200 Freestyle and 400 Freestyle Relays. Solomon Rosner placed first in the 50 Freestyle. Matthew Garrison placed first in the 100 Butterfly, and Aiadan Wolf captured first in the 100 Backstroke.
In the Section 3 Division 1 Wrestling Championships the following won their matches:
- Alex Booth, Indian River, 120 pounds
- Logan Patterson, Indian River, 126 pounds
- Aiden Poe, Indian River, 170 pounds
- Fombo Azah, Carthage, 195 pounds
- Collin Null, Carthage, 285 pounds
In Division 2, the following won their matches:
- Micah Roes, Lowville, 126 pounds
- Anthony Rasmussen, South Jeff/ Sandy Creek, 182 pounds
- Tyler Mousaw, South Jeff/ Sandy Creek, 195 pounds
Saturday Sports Scores
Boys HS Basketball
- Lisbon 75, Edwards Knox 56
Girls HS Basketball
- St. Regis Falls 41, Lisbon 30
Mens Basketball
- Corning C.C. 80, J.C.C. 74
- NVU-Lyndon 81, SUNY Canton 77
- Ithaca 98, St. Lawrence 71
- Clarkson 74, Skidmore 63
- SUNY Potsdam 76, SUNY Oswego 62
Womens Basketball
- J.C.C. 57, Corning C.C. 48
- NVU-Lyndon 73, SUNY Canton 62
- Skidmore 66, Clarkson 40
- SUNY Potsdam 87, SUNY Oswego 75
- Ithaca 85, St. Lawrence 55
Boys HS Hockey
- Potsdam 4, Massena 3
Mens Hockey
- Clarkson 3, Princeton 1
- Quinnipiac 6, St. Lawrence 1
- SUNY Canton 6, Bryn Athyn 1
- SUNY Plattsburgh 6, SUNY Potsdam 5
Womens Hockey
- SUNY Canton 3, Anna Maria 1
- Clarkson 2, Princeton 1
- St. Lawrence 3, Quinnipiac 2
Pro Hockey
- Elmira 4, Watertown 2
Mens Volleyball
- Wells 3, SUNY Potsdam 0
- Keuka 3, SUNY Potsdam 0
