Athlete of the Week: Jadon Sullivan

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jadon Sullivan has been a tear on the hardwood for Harrisville.
The 5-feet, 11-inch senior scored 27 points and added 13 rebounds in a division-clinching win over Hermon-DeKalb. His high for the season was 35 points against Hammond.
He's averaging 21 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assist per game and he's around 1,300 points for his varsity career.
He's the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for February 14, 2020.
You can hear from him and his coach in the video and see him in action.
