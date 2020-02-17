Dorothy L. Hammond, 76, formerly of Adams Center

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dorothy L. Hammond, formerly of Adams Center, passed away Saturday evening, February 15, 2020, at Samaritan Medical Center. The family would like to thank Samaritan Summit Village 4th Floor care team for always being there for their mother.
She was born in Watertown on August 23, 1943, daughter of Douglas J. and Ellen E. Kealy Kellogg and graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy. On May 19, 1962 she married Richard T. Hammond at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Benoit Dostie officiating.
Dorothy was a former communicant of St. Cecilia’s Church, Adams. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting, flowers, and bowling. She also enjoyed listening to music and playing Bingo.
She is survived by her husband, Richard T., Watertown; six children, Dina L. (Kevin) Kelly, Watertown, Todd M. Hammond, Watertown, Scott D. (Carolyn) Hammond, Grand Junction, CO, Lisa E. (Shannon) Owen, Fairport, Heather L. (Ronald) McNitt, Adams, and Jared R. (Dana) Hammond, Clay; fourteen grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dorothy was predeceased by a grandson and two brothers, Thomas S. Kellogg and Douglas J. Kellogg, Jr.
A calling hour will be held on Wednesday, February 19, from 10:30 - 11:30 AM at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown with the funeral service at noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice in Dorothy’s name. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
