2 Frontier League hoops teams out to defend section titles

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - The march for a state title on the hardwood begins this week for a number of boys’ and girls’ teams.
With the regular and Frontier League postseasons over on the hardwood, the Section 3 basketball seedings meeting will take place Wednesday.
Two Frontier League girls' teams will be out to defend their sectional titles.
The South Jefferson Lady Spartans enter the Class B playoffs on a roll. They're fresh off a dominating 67-43 win over Indian River in the Frontier League A Division championship game.
Coach Michelle Whitley's team sits at 17-2 on the season after going a perfect 12-0 in league play.
The Lady Spartans' only two losses were to Saratoga Springs and Rochester Mercy.
Whitley says her team may not have as big a target on their backs as in years past as they head into the Section 3 tournament
"I think that there's some other teams that have taken a little of that pressure off by their records, you know, and I think that for us anybody that plays us they always want to beat us," she said. "That's just the way it is -- it doesn't matter if it's sectionals or any other day and that's why we always have to be ready to play."
“I think it’s a good confidence booster to beat a good team like Indian River,” South Jeff guard Jackie Piddock said, “and looking into sectionals just trying to make a good run and work hard every day in practice to do that.”
The Copenhagen Lady Golden Knights will be looking for a repeat in Class D.
Coach Natalie Scott's team beat Lyme 42-30 to add the Frontier League postseason championship to their regular season title.
The Lady Golden Knights enter sectionals with a 17-2 record and also ran the table in Frontier League play.
Copenhagen's only two losses were to Adirondack.
Scott knows in order to repeat, her team will have a much tougher road this season with Class D loaded with some formidable competition.
"We've got Brookfield and we've got Hamilton and then we've got Lyme, which just showed that they can play, too, right behind us, so it should be interesting how it all works out," Scott said. "We are looking forward to the challenge."
“We have to work a lot harder to get deep into sectionals like we did last year,” guard Brooke Smylka said, “and if we come out slow like we did this game, it’s not going to as easy, so we have to come out harder each game.”
