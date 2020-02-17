Kickoff events planned for Relay For Life

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - American Cancer Society is getting ready to kick off its Relay For Life.
Don Boshart of the American Cancer Society and our very own Mel Busler, longtime co-chair of Relay For Life, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the kick-off. Watch their interview above.
The Lewis County kickoff will be Monday, March 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge on Shady Avenue in Lowville
In Jefferson County, the kickoff Wednesday, March 4 at 6:15 p.m. at the Elks Lodge on Bradley St. Watertown
It’s the 25th anniversary for Relay For Life in Jefferson County and Mel and Rose Busler have been a big part of it for all of the 25 years.
For more information, visit Relayforlife.org or call 315-816-7441.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.