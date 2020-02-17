Lisbon native, quarantined on cruise ship in Japan, returns to U.S.

"It's been quite an adventure. We got more than we bargained for. In the beginning, when we were under quarantine, it's like, oh, this isn't too bad, it's like having an extended 2 week vacation. But then, as more people started getting sick and they started taking more people off the ship it started to become more worrisome about what's going to happen here," said Molesky. "The last couple of days they were taking people off the ship, ambulances were leaving, coming and going quite frequently."