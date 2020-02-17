Lisbon native, quarantined on cruise ship in Japan, returns to U.S.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A north country native is back in the U.S. after being stuck on a cruise ship that was hit by the coronavirus.
Cindy Molesky, who's originally from Lisbon, was aboard a cruise that departed from Japan. On that ship, hundreds of people were infected with the coronavirus.
She and her husband set sail for a 15-day cruise on the Diamond Princess on January 20. Now, almost a month later, they still haven't made it home and won't for another two weeks.
"It's been a whirlwind," she said.
When they arrived back to the Japanese port on February 3, thousands of people on the ship were quarantined. Health officials say more than 450 people who were on the ship have come down with the coronavirus. That's the largest concentration of cases outside of China.
Molesky says during the quarantine, she and her husband and his brother and sister-in-law decided to stay put in their adjoining rooms that had balconies and had their meals delivered to them. She says they had to wear masks whenever their meals were delivered.
"It's been quite an adventure. We got more than we bargained for. In the beginning, when we were under quarantine, it's like, oh, this isn't too bad, it's like having an extended 2 week vacation. But then, as more people started getting sick and they started taking more people off the ship it started to become more worrisome about what's going to happen here," said Molesky. "The last couple of days they were taking people off the ship, ambulances were leaving, coming and going quite frequently."
Early Monday morning, the Moleskys and about 300 other Americans who were on board were brought back to the U.S. by cargo plane; 14 of them have now tested positive for the illness.
The Moleskys were taken to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, where they'll now be quarantined for another two weeks.
"The good news is we're alive, we're well, we're healthy, no temperatures so far, so hopefully it will stay that way," she said.
Molesky says she’s very much looking forward to getting home to Rome, New York, where she now lives.
