Man crashes car after allegedly driving 2X speed limit

HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Evans Mills man faces charges after St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies allegedly clocked him driving at over twice the posted speed limit on State Route 37 in the towns of Oswegatchie and Hammond.
Deputies say 25 year old Hector Olivarez ended up crashing his car Saturday.
He was charged with reckless driving, speeding, moving from lane unsafely, failure to keep right, and loud exhaust.
Olivarez was ticketed and is scheduled to appear in Hammond and Oswegatchie town courts at later dates.
