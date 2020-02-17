Martha J. Connors, 73, of Massena

Martha dedicated her life to her career of nursing as a Registered Nurse for many health facilities and schools. In 1976, she started as the school nurse at the St. Regis Mohawk School (Salmon River), where she continued there for over 25 years. In addition, she was a Nursing Supervisor at the St. Regis Nursing Home. She also provided private in-home nursing care throughout the community all her life. As her health failed, she was a resident of the Massena Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where she continued to assist other residents. Nursing was truly her passion.