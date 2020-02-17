Massena apartment building fire ruled accidental

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - An apartment building fire over the weekend that left about two dozen people homeless in Massena has been ruled accidental.
That’s the word Monday morning from Massena Fire Chief Paul Brownell, who said the Sunday afternoon fire started in a first-floor bedroom in an apartment in the center of the building.
But officials say the exact nature of what started the blaze has not been fully determined.
The fire at 235 Center Street spread quickly to the second floor.
Everyone who lived there -- about 24 people -- escaped uninjured.
The Red Cross says it is helping four families, including 12 children.
The landlord told 7 News reporter Keith Benman that he found apartments for two of the families in other buildings he owns and is looking for a place to stay for a third.
Benman also spoke with a resident of the apartment where the fire started and witnessed children being reunited with pets rescued from the blaze.
You can watch his full report on 7 News This Evening at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.