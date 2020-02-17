Pets, rescued from Massena fire, comfort owners

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - More than half a dozen pets pulled from the flames in Massena are now giving comfort to their owners. It’s a silver lining in an an otherwise devastating day.
This is how much you love your dog after it’s rescued from a fire – a whole lot. Sunday, the dog was trapped in an apartment on fire in this building 235 Center Street in Massena.
“The kids, you know, they would have been devastated about the animals – more than anything else,” said Andrew Snyder, fire victim.
Some of the first firefighters in pulled dogs Clover and Sophie from the fire. Several cats like Fifi were also rescued. About 20 firefighters in all with air packs entered the fiery, smoking building.
“The first crew in was doing the knockdown of the fire and a crew was also doing a search – while they had two other crews making their way upstairs with air packs and hose lines just in case they needed them,” said Paul Brownell, Massena fire chief.
Fire investigators say it started in a bedroom in an apartment. The cause has been ruled accidental. About 24 people in all were displaced by the fire, at least 12 of them children. Everyone escaped.
The American Red Cross was on scene in Massena just hours after the fire. They provided fire victims with a dinner at the fire station. And then they handed out debit cards so people could begin replacing clothing and other necessities lost in the fire.
The Snyder family includes five children. So far, the kids are doing okay.
“They're taking it all right. My youngest keeps wanting to go back home. But we can't really go back home,” said Andrew Snyder.
Building owner Shawn Thrana said Monday he found apartments in other buildings he owns for two of the families from 235 Center Street. Others have found shelter with family for now.
