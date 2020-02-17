Protest blocks Canadian span of T.I. Bridge

LANSDOWNE, Ontario (WWNY) - A protest Monday has blocked access to the Canadian span of Thousand Islands International Bridge and is affecting travel in the north country.
Robert Horr, executive director of the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority, said a group of protesters is at both ends of the Canadian sides of the bridge. The bridge has two separate spans, a Canadian and American.
According to OPP Community Safety Coordinator Sergeant Cynthia Savard, there are approximately 40 people on the scene who are protesting a natural gas pipeline that crosses Wet'suwet'en territory in British Columbia.
The Associated Press reports Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs oppose the pipeline, and are receiving support from First Nations, as well as non-Indigenous protesters across Canada, in trying to shut down the multi-billion dollar project. The protests and blockades have shutdown much of Canada’s rail system.
Savard said an OPP unit, the Provincial Liaison Team, is on the scene near the TI Bridge to ensure the protest remains peaceful.
The protest is also affecting travel in the north country. According to New York State Police, Canadian Customs asked them to close the northbound lane of Interstate 81 at the TI Bridge.
Horr said he believes motorists who are going to Wellesley Island from the U.S. can travel there.
Troopers also said the U.S. and Canadian Customs Port of Entry are closed.
The New York State Department of Transportation has activated its electronic signs to inform motorists about the road closure. Traffic is being diverted to the Ogdensburg Port of Entry.
The OPP tweeted around 12:30 p.m. that Highway 137 is closed in the Lansdowne area, including eastbound and westbound access from Highway 401.
The OPP said anyone planning to head to the U.S. there should find another route.
In a release, the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority said that, as of noon, traffic restrictions to Canada were in effect “due to protesters on the Canadian span of the Thousand Islands Bridge crossing.”
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cancelled a planned trip to Barbados Monday to deal with the growing crisis. He had been slated to meet with Caribbean leaders to campaign for a temporary seat on the United Nations Security Council.
Visit www.tibridge.com for updates.
