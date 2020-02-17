Ski patrol seeks new members at Dry Hill

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Looking for a way to give back to your community? You might be in luck. Dry Hill Ski Area is looking for helpers on the hill. The ski patrol is in need of more members.
"We could really use some qualified skiers that want to help out people and want to ski and have a good time," said Bill Boulter, a volunteer ski patroller.
Dry Hill Ski Area is in need of volunteers to be first responders on the hills by joining the ski patrol. Boulter knows the job well. He's been a ski patroller and instructor for 38 years.
"It really is a good fun thing to do and pretty much everyone who is pretty much one big family," he said.
All of the members of this family have different jobs, some are architects, some are soldiers, and even a judge. State Supreme Court Judge Jim McClusky is on the patrol and says it's not just skiers they need.
"Up at Dry Hill, a large portion of the people who use the hill are snowboarders. So we are actively looking for snowboarders to join our patrol," he said.
The certified patrollers, both men and women, see bruises, scrapes, sprains, concussions and in some cases broken bones or worse.
"If somebody gets hurt, we take them off the hill, get them into a comfortable place and if necessary hand them off to an ambulance or send them down to the hospital for further treatment," said Boulter.
Applicants must be 18 years or older and must know how to ski. They don't need to have a medical background. They'll take a first aid course this summer, take a ski and first aid test and if they pass, they join the team.
And for saving lives and promoting safety, all ski patrollers get a free season pass.
