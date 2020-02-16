The sun will come out tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A few snow showers early tonight ahead of a cold front.
Once the cold front moves through tonight an area of high pressure will move in and will keep us dry with clear skies tomorrow.
While Monday will be a nice day Tuesday will be a sloppy day as we start the day with snow before it all turns to rain by the afternoon.
Colder air moves in Tuesday night which will drop us back below average the rest of the week, but the weather should remain mostly nice and dry.
