Sunday Sports: Watertown Wolves hockey lose 2nd straight to Elmira

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a rare Sunday afternoon Federal Hockey League matchup at the Alex T Duffy Fairgrounds Ice Arena as the Watertown Wolves hosted the Elmira Enforcers.
The Wolves look to bounce back from a tough 4-2 loss to the Enforcers Saturday night in Elmira that dropped them 4 points behind Elmira from 2nd place in the FHL Eastern Division standings.
The Wolves were looking to get on the board first, but Enforcers goalie, Joseph Young, comes up with the stop.
Elmira strikes first when Hudson Michaelis comes up with his own rebound and puts it past Wolves goalie Mike Cosentino. Score: 1-0 Enforcers.
The wolves best scoring chance came late in the first, but the putback bounces off the crossbar.
The Wolves drop their 2nd straight, losing to Elmira 5-2.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.