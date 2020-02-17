Sunny today, mixed precipitation tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some people on the Tug Hill could see a little light snow early Monday, but it should turn out to be a beautiful sunny day.
Highs will be in the range of 20 to 25 degrees. Temperatures drop into the teens late tonight, then rise back into the 20s by morning.
Snow starts up overnight. There's a winter weather advisory in Lewis County from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
The snow will be heavy at times and will mix with rain and sleet before changing to rain as temperatures rise to around 40.
Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow on Wednesday.
Highs will be in the 20s on Wednesday, the teens on Thursday, the 20s on Friday, and the 30s on Saturday.
Sunday will be cloudy with highs in the 30s.
