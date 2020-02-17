Swan Lake - Bolshoi Ballet

Live form Moscow

By Craig Thornton | February 17, 2020 at 12:08 PM EST - Updated February 17 at 12:08 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -

Bolshoi Ballet

Swan Lake

February 23 Live at 12:55 pm

A Fathom Event At Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall

Tickets available here

Tchaikovsky’s essential masterpiece returns with a new cast for the most beloved ballet in the classical canon. Technically challenging and filled with vibrant emotion, with a stunning and world-famous corps de ballet in perfect unison, the legendary love story between Prince Siegfried and the dual personalities Odette/Odile, born at the Bolshoi Theatre, is a must see.

