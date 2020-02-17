Swan Lake - Bolshoi Ballet

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Bolshoi Ballet
Swan Lake
February 23 Live at 12:55 pm
Tickets available here
Tchaikovsky’s essential masterpiece returns with a new cast for the most beloved ballet in the classical canon. Technically challenging and filled with vibrant emotion, with a stunning and world-famous corps de ballet in perfect unison, the legendary love story between Prince Siegfried and the dual personalities Odette/Odile, born at the Bolshoi Theatre, is a must see.
