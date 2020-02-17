Sync your calendars at motorcycle meet & greet

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you belong to a motorcycle club and you're planning a benefit ride this year, it's time to sync your calendars.
John Roome and Brian Overbey from the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association talked about an event to do just that. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.
There's a motorcycle ride calendar meet and greet at the Carthage VFW on Saturday, March 7. The doors open at 10:30 a.m. so people can start meeting and greeting. The meeting itself starts at 11:30 a.m.
You can find out more on the CVMA’s website or Facebook page.
