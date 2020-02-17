William C. DeLavergne, 78, of Lisbon

Bill was born May 7, 1941. Bill worked hard throughout his life, he enjoyed labor intensive work like farming, cutting and splitting wood, growing a garden and things of the sort. Bill was working as a custodian at a diner in Geneva when he met his wife, Leona McGargle-DeLavergne. He enjoyed working on tractors and helping restore them, playing cards and was a proud past member of the Pyrites Volunteer Fire Department. Most of all, Bill was a family man, he loved doing anything that involved being around his children and grandchildren.