LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - William C. DeLavergne, 78, of Lisbon passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg where he was in the company of his loving family.
Bill was born May 7, 1941. Bill worked hard throughout his life, he enjoyed labor intensive work like farming, cutting and splitting wood, growing a garden and things of the sort. Bill was working as a custodian at a diner in Geneva when he met his wife, Leona McGargle-DeLavergne. He enjoyed working on tractors and helping restore them, playing cards and was a proud past member of the Pyrites Volunteer Fire Department. Most of all, Bill was a family man, he loved doing anything that involved being around his children and grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his wife Leona DeLavergne; five children, Loretta (Marty) Lynch; Bert (Sally Pagan) DeLavergne; Regina (Michelle Cote) DeLavergne; Matthew DeLaVergne and Julie DeLavergne; nine grandchildren, Conner, Kasandra, Zachary, Alexander, Mikeala, Hanna, Victoria, Lindsey and Josh; as well as by a brother, Frank DeLavergne.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 3:00 PM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Court Street, Canton with Father Bryan Stitt, Pastor, celebrating. Burial in the St. Mary’s Cemetery will be in the spring. Friends may call at the O’Leary Funeral Home on Wednesday from 1:30 pm till 2:30 pm.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for William C. DeLavergne are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
