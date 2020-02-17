Winthrop man charged with welfare fraud

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Winthrop man is accused of welfare fraud charge after he allegedly failed to report income.
St. Lawrence County sheriff's deputies say Jeremy Bailey received more than $1,100 in SNAP benefits -- what used to be known as food stamps -- that he was wasn't entitled to.
Deputies say he failed to report income to the county's Department of Social Services.
He was charged with fourth degree welfare fraud and will appear in Canton town court to answer that charge at a later date.
