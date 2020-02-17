Your vote could help Lowville skating rink

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A popular ice rink in Lewis County is looking for a little love. The skating community is turning to a nationwide contest for help.
There's never a shortage of skaters here at the fairgrounds ice rink in Lowville.
"This is a tradition that's been going on for years. It's not a new program that just started up, but it's something that Lowville's always been behind," said Michael Millard, who has helped run programs at the rink for the last five years.
But, the rink itself has stood for 40. And Millard says with age, it’s seen some wear and tear. It’s in need of a new refrigeration system, which could add up to $100,000.
That's why Millard is turning to a nationwide contest sponsored by Kraft-Heinz. One that supports local rinks, and will award four of them in the U.S. with prizes of up to $150,000.
Winners are picked with the support of online votes. Millard is hopeful people will chime in.
"The rink here in Lowville has always been run by volunteers in the community. So, we just need the community to come out and support what we do here," he said.
In about one year's time, the rink has raised roughly $65,000. By entering this contest, Millard says any amount helps.
Millard's kids all skate there most days of the week. His son, Dawson, is rooting for the rink to win. He says the programs here are growing.
"The free skate is getting bigger. The learn to skate and all the programs are getting more people in them," said Dawson.
His friend, Grayson Burker, is showing support, too.
"I love it because our coaches teach us how to skate and be better hockey players so we can play in the NHL," he said.
To help the rink reach its goal and win, you can cast a vote at krafthockeyville.com. Time runs out on February 29.
