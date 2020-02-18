MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Alice I. George, 87, formerly of Massena and most recently Plattsburgh, NY, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 after spending the evening with her loving family by her bedside.
Born October 15, 1932 in Cornwall, Ontario, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Lucille (Joncas) Payette.
Alice married John F. George on April 6, 1957 at the Church of the Nativity in Cornwall, Ontario. They enjoyed 56 years of marriage before his death on June 17, 2013. Alice was the ultimate homemaker, taking great pride in raising her four children and caring for her beloved Prospect Street home. She was often found sitting in her favorite rocking chair on her front porch visiting with family and friends.
Alice is survived by her children: Michael (Suzan) George of Canastota, N.Y.; Paula (Allen) Turner of Peru, N.Y.; David (Debra) George of Corona, California; and Lisa (Randy) Burlingame of Raymondville, N.Y.
She is also survived by four grandchildren: Dylan and Delaney George of Corona, California; Melissa (Justin) Stricker of Murietta, California; and Erika (Kevin) Yelle of Peru, NY. Visits by her great- granddaughter Braelynn Yelle brought her great joy.
Alice is also survived by a sister, Georgette (Peter) Scheler of Pennsylvania, by her brother-in-law Joseph (Ann Marie) Giorgi of Massena, and her sister-in-law Marie Martino of Montreal.
In addition to her parents and husband, Alice was predeceased by her sister Jeanne Creazzo and brother-in-law Gus Creazzo; as well as brothers-in-law Rocco Martino and Domenic Giorgi.
Calling hours will be held at Phillips Memorial Home in Massena on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5-8 pm. A mass celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Church of the Sacred Heart on Main Street in Massena. A burial will take place in the spring at Calvary Cemetery.
Alice's family would like to thank the staffs at Pine Harbour, Champlain Valley Senior Community, and Meadowbrook Health Care for their care and support of Alice during her ten-year battle with dementia.
Donations in her memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.
