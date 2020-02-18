Arts All-Star: J. Jake Thomas

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - J. Jake Thomas got bitten by the theater bug when he was in sixth grade.
That's when he was in a Watertown Lyric Theater production of "Oliver." He's been performing ever since and now has his sights set on Broadway.
The stage performer from Watertown is the 7 News Arts All-Star for February 17, 2020.
He says performing is his way of contributing to society, “because I found it to be so therapeutic for myself as a performer, but also as an audience member.”
Watch the video to hear him perform and to learn more about him.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.