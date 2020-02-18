Calvin D. Montroy Sr., 81, born in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Calvin D. Montroy Sr., age 81, passed away on Monday morning, February 17, 2020, at Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, AL.
Burial will be in the Ogdensburgh Cemetery on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:00AM. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Homes, Ogdensburg.
He is survived by his children, Kimberly Baker, Ogdensburg, Calvin Montroy Jr. and his wife, Tina, of Kansas, Synda Montroy and her companion, Dale Earl, of Ogdensburg, Michael Montroy and his wife, Brenda, of Alabama, Bryan Montroy and his wife, Carrie, of Ogdensburg, Jody Montroy and his wife, Heather, Ogdensburg, Timothy Montroy, of Kansas, Christopher Montroy and his wife, Theresa, of Virginia, Scott Montroy and his wife, Jessica, of Wisconsin, and Rick White, of Ogdensburg; his sister, Clara Burke, of Canton; two sister-in-laws, Gay Jarvis and her husband, Lloyd, of Wisconsin, and Geraldine McGowan and her husband, Charles, of Ogdensburg; a brother-in-law, Eugene White and his wife, Faye, of Colton; thirteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers, Cornelius Patrick Montroy, Clifford Montroy, Carlton Montroy, Charles Montroy, Bernard Montroy, Clarence Montroy, and Cecil Leonard; a brother in law, Jeff White and father and mother in law, Gerald and Margaret White.
Calvin was born on December 31, 1938, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Barney and Susie McGowan Montroy. He attended St. Lawrence Central High School and later received his GED. He married Sandra White on July 25, 1958 which later ended in divorce.
Calvin first worked for St. Lawrence University then the St. Lawrence County ARC where he retired as a custodian.
He enjoyed playing cards, camping, playing horseshoes, and spending time with friends, family, and his dog, Hector.
Donations in his memory can be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue; Dallas, TX 75231 and the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
