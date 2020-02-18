Calvin D. Montroy Sr., 81, born in Ogdensburg

He is survived by his children, Kimberly Baker, Ogdensburg, Calvin Montroy Jr. and his wife, Tina, of Kansas, Synda Montroy and her companion, Dale Earl, of Ogdensburg, Michael Montroy and his wife, Brenda, of Alabama, Bryan Montroy and his wife, Carrie, of Ogdensburg, Jody Montroy and his wife, Heather, Ogdensburg, Timothy Montroy, of Kansas, Christopher Montroy and his wife, Theresa, of Virginia, Scott Montroy and his wife, Jessica, of Wisconsin, and Rick White, of Ogdensburg; his sister, Clara Burke, of Canton; two sister-in-laws, Gay Jarvis and her husband, Lloyd, of Wisconsin, and Geraldine McGowan and her husband, Charles, of Ogdensburg; a brother-in-law, Eugene White and his wife, Faye, of Colton; thirteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers, Cornelius Patrick Montroy, Clifford Montroy, Carlton Montroy, Charles Montroy, Bernard Montroy, Clarence Montroy, and Cecil Leonard; a brother in law, Jeff White and father and mother in law, Gerald and Margaret White.