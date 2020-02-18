Chamber seeks Business of the Year nominations

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Greater Watertown - North Country Chamber of Commerce is looking for nominees for their Business of the Year awards.
The chamber's Kayla Perry said awards are given out in several categories. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
Categories include Emerging Business, Farm and Craft Vendor, For-Profit, and Nonprofit.
Nominations are due Friday, February 28.
Details and nomination forms can be found at watertownny.com.
