Croghan man going to prison for making meth

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 51 year old Croghan man is going to prison for making meth.
David Baxter, who pleaded guilty in January to third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, was sentenced Friday in Lewis County Court.
He was sentenced as a second felony offender to 3 years in prison and 2 years post release parole.
Last May, Baxter was arrested following a traffic stop in New Bremen.
Sheriff’s deputies said Baxter had meth-making items as well as some of the drug in the vehicle.
