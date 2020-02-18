Dr. Salvatore J. Capone, 88, of Star Lake

STAR LAKE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dr. Salvatore J. Capone, age 88, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Watertown, the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Lorello) Capone.
Upon graduating from Watertown High School, he followed his older brother to Holy Cross in Massachusetts. Following that he went to Tufts University to pursue a career in dentistry.
After practicing dentistry for a year in Watertown, he was approached by a patient who persuaded him to move to Star Lake. He practiced at the Clifton-Fine Hospital for thirty-seven years. Semi-retiring, he practiced part time at the Cerebral Palsy in Canton. Never being satisfied with general dentistry, he ended his career adding orthodontics to his practice. Even after retirement, he subscribed to dental magazines, keeping up on the latest procedures.
A lifetime learner, he had many interest, from woodworking to cooking. A love of the woods, he belonged to two hunting clubs being a charter member of the Oak Ridge Club, but he never wanted to shoot anything.
“Sal” was a proud “Lion”, serving as King Lion several times, an EMS for Star Lake Fire and Rescue and Ogdensburg Rescue and a lifetime member of the ADA.
Surviving is a wife, Sally (Whitmarsh) who he was married to for nearly 43 years; a brother, Robert (Pat) Capone; daughters, Robin LaSon and Heidi Ward; a son, Anthony and four grandchildren. A first marriage ended in divorce.
He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Maurice.
A special “Thank You” to his caregivers, Kim, Wanda and Becky Bush, whom he regarded as “adopted daughters”.
In keeping with Sal’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online to www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Donations may be made in Salvatore’s memory to the Clifton-Fine Lions Club or Star Lake Fire and Rescue.
