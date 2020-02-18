Dr. Salvatore J. Capone, 88, of Star Lake

After practicing dentistry for a year in Watertown, he was approached by a patient who persuaded him to move to Star Lake. He practiced at the Clifton-Fine Hospital for thirty-seven years. Semi-retiring, he practiced part time at the Cerebral Palsy in Canton. Never being satisfied with general dentistry, he ended his career adding orthodontics to his practice. Even after retirement, he subscribed to dental magazines, keeping up on the latest procedures.