Fire destroys repair shop at Lewis County farm

CASTORLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - A repair shop at a Lewis County farm has been destroyed by fire.
It happened shortly after 7 a.m. at the Edwin Bender property at 9041 Ridge Road in Castorland.
Fire officials said the 40 by 60 foot structure was fully involved when they arrived and the loss includes two skid steers and all of the shop's tools.
Firefighters, battling what was described as "terrible snow" and strong wind, managed to save the main barn nearby.
The cause of the fire is blamed on wood stove ashes. Officials said the building was not covered by insurance.
