Gordmans stores open in St. Lawrence County

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gordmans stores are now open in Ogdensburg and Gouverneur.
The ribbon was cut Tuesday at the apparel and home-decor retailer, which has taken the place of the former Peebles stores in Ogdensburg and Gouverneur.
Owner Stage Stores announced the changeover last year.
Gordmans promises big name brands at discount prices. Local officials say Gordmans will draw shoppers from throughout the region and Canada as well.
“It’s going to bring more traffic to Ogdensburg. People will come here to shop at Gordmans and maybe they’ll stay and eat lunch or buy gas or shop in our other stores as well. So it’s going to be good for the community,” said Laura Pearson, Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce executive director.
“We have a huge Canadian clientele. And we’re always very happy to see them. They would I say make up 50 percent of our clientele that come over all the time,” said Tamie Sauve, Gordmans Ogdensburg store manager.
At their grand openings Tuesday the Gordmans stores also handed over $1,000 checks to local schools.
