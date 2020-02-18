Gym raising funds for family whose baby passed away

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - At Armor Up Fitness in Watertown, gym-goers are #BabyBensonStrong this month.
The gym is doing a fundraiser on behalf of the owner's relatives, whose 6 month old baby, Benson Kirkby of Brownville, passed away late last month.
Benson was born with half a heart and, during his short life, his parents stepped away from work to spend time making him comfortable.
The #BabyBensonStrong fundraiser is collecting donations to help Benson's parents with some of the medical expenses.
Through the end of the month, gym classes are a $10 donation and gym-goers who donate $25 can "crush a coach" for 10 minutes, making a trainer do any workout they choose.
"It's heartbreaking and it's tragic and instead of just saying, hey, if there's anything we can do, let us know, we just want to take action and show how much we love them just by trying to help," said Jamie Wood, Armor Up Fitness owner.
Armor Up Fitness hopes to raise at least $2,000 in honor of baby Benson.
