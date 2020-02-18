Highlights & scores: Lady Spartans vs. Jamesville-DeWitt

Tuesday morning sports wrap
February 18, 2020 at 6:59 AM EST - Updated February 18 at 6:59 AM

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jamesville-DeWitt traveled to Adams Monday night for a non-league girls’ basketball contest against South Jefferson.

Jamesville-DeWitt's Sydney Brown scored the first 2 points two minutes into the game.

But the Spartans led by 3 at the half and went on to beat the Red Rams 56-53.

Highlights are in the video.

Monday’s local scores

Girls’ high school basketball

South Jefferson 56, Jamesville-DeWitt 53

Hammond 51, Malone 45

Boys’ high school basketball

OFA 89, Harrisville 74

Boys’ high school hockey

Malone 4, Salmon River 3

