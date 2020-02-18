Highlights & scores: Lady Spartans vs. Jamesville-DeWitt

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jamesville-DeWitt traveled to Adams Monday night for a non-league girls’ basketball contest against South Jefferson.
Jamesville-DeWitt's Sydney Brown scored the first 2 points two minutes into the game.
But the Spartans led by 3 at the half and went on to beat the Red Rams 56-53.
Highlights are in the video.
Monday’s local scores
Girls’ high school basketball
South Jefferson 56, Jamesville-DeWitt 53
Hammond 51, Malone 45
Boys’ high school basketball
OFA 89, Harrisville 74
Boys’ high school hockey
Malone 4, Salmon River 3
