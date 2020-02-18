James “Jimmy” LeoRoy Santimaw, 77, born in Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - James “Jimmy” LeoRoy Santimaw, passed away peaceful at his home in Scottsdale, AZ after a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis on Tuesday February 7, 2020.
He was born in Massena, NY on August 2, 1942. Lived in Helena until 1952 when his family moved back to Massena. He attended Canton Tech College for two and a half years before moving to Florida.
He was drafted into the US Army in 1963. He was a helicopter pilot serving two tours in Vietnam during 1966-67 and 1968-69. He received two Bronze Stars, a Bronze Star with Valor, and 47 Air Medals.
James continued in aviation upon returning to the United States, and retired as a Captain from American Airlines in 2002. He had a huge passion for vintage car racing, ski racing and golf.
He is survived by his wife Stacy of Scottsdale, AZ, his step-son, James Santimaw and his wife Samantha and their son, his only grandchild, Jet James Santimaw of Seattle, WA.
Also surviving James is a sister, Mary Elizabeth Santimaw, and niece, Arianna Santimaw, step- mother, Patricia “Patty” Santimaw, all of Massena, NY along with a brother Vaughn and his wife Mary Santimaw of Englewood, FL.
James is predeceased by his father James N. “Buster” and mother Avon Santimaw.
At James’s request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers please share memorial contributions with Hospice of the Valley; 1510 E. Flower St. Phoenix, AZ 85014
