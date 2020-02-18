Leader, lawyer react to Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy

"The opening of the window through the Child Victims Act in the state of New York and through so many states across the country has been really critical in bringing this to a head to the Boy Scouts of America, to make something that was once theoretical a reality that they have to address now. Or, they're going to be subject to crippling lawsuits, in which, it would not be a reorganization bankruptcy. It would be a liquidation bankruptcy," said Marsh.