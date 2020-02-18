Lewis County man gets prison time for strangling woman

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 29 year old Boonville man, who admitted to strangling a woman, is going to prison.
Brian Coe was sentenced Friday in Lewis County Court to 2 1/2 years in prison and 3 years post-release parole.
He pleaded guilty in December to second-degree strangulation and endangering the welfare of a child.
In May 2019, sheriff’s deputies said Coe strangled a woman and hit her with a cell phone in his town of Leyden home.
The woman and two children were able to leave the home a short time later and the incident was reported the next morning.
Coe was originally charged with second-degree assault, second-degree strangulation, and first-degree unlawful imprisonment, all felonies. He was also charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal possession of weapon.
