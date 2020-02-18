Members of Saint Regis Mohawk community were part of bridge protests

LANSDOWNE, ONTARIO (WWNY) - A number of people from the Saint Regis Mohawk community took part in Monday’s protest that blocked access to the Canadian span of Thousand Islands International Bridge for 3 hours.
Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Director of Communications Brendan White told 7 News there was no official representation from the tribe itself, but he was aware members of the community were there.
He said community members also took part in the February 7 protest which stopped traffic at the Seaway International Bridge. The span connects Massena, Cornwall Island and Cornwall, Ontario. Part of the Akwesasne Mohawk Reserve is on Cornwall Island.
The protests are against a natural gas pipeline that crosses Wet’suwet’en territory in British Columbia.
Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs oppose the pipeline, and are receiving support from First Nations, as well as non-Indigenous protesters across Canada, in trying to shut down the multi-billion dollar project.
For a couple of weeks, protesters have been choosing different Canadian targets to peacefully block off, including bridges and rail lines.
The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne issued a statement last week saying it supports efforts to protect Wet’suwet’en territory from the pipeline.
