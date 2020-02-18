Men accused of stealing $13K from White’s Lumber through forgery

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two Jefferson County men are accused of stealing nearly $13,000 worth of goods from White's Lumber in Watertown.
City police arrested 31 year old Tyshaun Driver of 207 Wealtha Avenue, Apartment 649D in Watertown and 50 year old Thomas Riley of 120 Stone Street, Apartment 107 in Black River.
According to police, the two forged the name of a man who had a credit account at White's Lumber last summer.
Police said through the forgery, Driver stole $3,180 and Riley stole $9,782 worth of goods.
They're each charged with felony counts of third-degree grand larceny and second-degree forgery.
Both were arraigned in city court and released on their own recognizance.
