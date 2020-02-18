Red Cross: 32 people now need help after Massena fire

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - More people than originally thought need help after a fire at a Massena apartment complex.
The American Red Cross says another 12 people have come forward - needing assistance - after Sunday's fire at 235 Center Street.
That brings the total number of people affected by the fire to 32, according to the Red Cross.
The fire was ruled accidental after it started in a downstairs apartment. There were 8 apartments inside.
